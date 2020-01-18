Inter Milan Close In On Loan Deal For Nigeria’s Victor Moses

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2020

 

Inter Milan are on the verge of acquiring the services of Chelsea winger, Victor Moses, after manager Antonio Conte made a specific request for the club to sign the Nigerian international.

Moses, 29, played under Conte when the Italian was in charge of Chelsea and has already expressed his positive opinion on the transfer and wants an immediate move to Inter. 

Fenerbahce, Moses’ current club, has said that they will not stand in the player's way in moving to Italy. 

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Nigerian will return to Chelsea to be immediately loaned out to Inter until June for no cost. 

Inter have already made it known that they will not make a permanent move for Moses this month, but could revisit the situation in the summer if they deem him to have successfully adapted to Conte's 3-5-2 formation.

A fee of €10m (£8.5m) has been mooted as the figure Inter will have to pay if they wish to acquire the player on a permanent basis in June.  

SaharaReporters, New York

