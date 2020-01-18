Notorious Kidnapper Voluntarily Surrenders Self To Police In Nasarawa

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2020

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, said that a notorious kidnapper operating in the state, Buju Bazamfare, has voluntarily surrendered himself to the Nigeria Police Force.

The governor, who said this when he visited the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also stated that the kidnapper agreed to surrender the ammunition in his possession. 

The governor commended the police in the state for ensuring that peace and harmony reigns.

While describing the feat as a huge progress towards reducing crime and criminality in the state, Governor Sule thanked the IGP for all the support he continues to give the state. 

In his response, IGP Adamu, disclosed that a security summit for the North Central zone was scheduled to hold in Lafia on January 22, where stakeholders will come together to brainstorm and identify peculiar problems associated with security in the zone. 

The IGP said the move was preparatory to deploying community policing fully in the year, stressing however that community policing is not a regional initiative but a state based initiative. 

