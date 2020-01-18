Robbery Victim Dies From Gunshot Wounds In Abia

The gunmen were alleged to have shot him five times in the leg and lower abdomen before dispossessing him of the bag containing the money.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2020

A middle-aged palm oil merchant in Umuahia, Abia State, Mr Basil Odoemelam, who was robbed of over N1m, has died from gunshot wounds, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. 

Odoemelam died around 6:00pm on Friday at the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, where he was taken to after the attack.

His business ally disclosed that he gave up the ghost in the theatre while doctors were carrying out a surgery to remove bullets that reportedly lodged in his lower abdomen.

The deceased’s younger brother, Ejima, who was seen weeping profusely at FMC, also confirmed the death to NAN.

Recalled that the three-member armed gang had allegedly trailed the deceased from an old generation bank after he had reportedly withdrawn about N2m to pay for goods supplied to him.

