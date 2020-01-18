Two Persons Killed In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Community

Chairman of the local council, Mr Elias Manza, who confirmed the incident, said the attackers opened fire on some youth playing around the village market square on Friday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2020

Two persons have been killed following an attack on Gora-Gan Community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State by gunmen, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said, “The attackers came on motorcycles and opened fire on the youth playing, killing two females while two males sustained injuries.

“The injured are currently receiving treatment but normalcy has been restored to the area.”

According to him, security operatives had since been drafted to the affected community and advised members of the area to remain calm.

SaharaReporters, New York

