EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials

Findings by SaharaReporters revealed that Odemuyiwa left OOU to Kwara State University with forged letter of promotion to become associate professor but was soon discovered and sent packing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2020

Less than one week after it was revealed that the Ogun State Government had nominated a disgraced former lecturer of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof Sidi Osho, as Commissioner for Education and sent her name to the state’s House of Assembly for clearance, SaharaReporters has uncovered moves by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun to appoint yet another person suspected to have forged academic credentials as a special adviser in his government. 

Listed number one on the log of nominees for special advisers in a document seen by SaharaReporters, Dr Joseph S. Odemuyiwa has been found to be a serial certificate forger and manipulator, who has fraudulently walked his way to the top of the academia despite being discovered and dismissed by two higher institutions in the past. 

He found his way into Tai Solarin University of Education in Ogun State where one Prof Awonusi detected his fake degrees and university qualifications and had him booted out. 

In Odemuyiwa’s resume seen by SaharaReporters, he claimed to have attended several reputable institutions including Northeastern Illinois University, United States, St. John's University, Notre Dame, Indiana, USA, and Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos.  SaharaReporters Media

Some of the qualifications he claimed to have obtained from these institutions include Doctor of Education in Business Education, Master of Business Education, Bachelor of Business Education, Technical Teachers Certificate in Business Education among others.

However, trusted sources confirmed to SaharaReportersthat most of the claims outlined by Odemuyiwa on his resume are all made up to continue to sustain his lies and scheming. 

Recall that Governor Abiodun had on January 16, 2020, ordered all political appointees to produce their certificates and curriculum vitae after Osho’s story was published by SaharaReporters.

The announcement contained in a circular with reference number SSG/ADM. 22/251 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, reads in part, “Kindly note that all political appointees are required to submit copies of their academic qualifications along with an updated copy of their curriculum vitae.

“These documents should be collated and submitted to the office of the Secretary to the State Government.”

Despite underground moves to turn the tide in her favour, the governing council of Olabisi Onabanjo University on Tuesday unanimously dismissed Osho’s appeal to convert her dismissal from the institution to retirement or withdrawal from service.

Efforts to reach the state government to find out how they would handle Odemuyiwa’s case proved unsuccessful as officials contacted refused to speak on the matter.

SaharaReporters, New York

