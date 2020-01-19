Harry, Meghan To Drop Official Titles By March

Megan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, will drop their titles by March, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The couple had earlier announced their willingness to withdraw from the royal family, which meant they would no longer live on taxpayers' money.

The young family said they wanted to live independently.

In the statement from Buckingham Palace, Megan and Harry pledged to always uphold the sanctity of the royal family even as they live independently.

The statement reads, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

"With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family."