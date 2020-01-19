Stranger Sneaks Into Sowore's Temporary Abuja Abode, Assaults Female Activist, Vandalises Electronics

However, in the bid of the activists to ascertain where he came from and how he got into Sowore's residence, the heavily-built stranger charged at a female activist, rained several blows on her before tearing her clothes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2020

Omoyele Sowore

 


A yet to be identified man, who neighbours claimed to be mentally challenged, on Sunday morning found his way into the temporary abode of recently released pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, in Abuja, assaulting a female activist and vandalising electronic items in the process.

The unknown man, who sneaked into the apartment at about 11:00am, went straight into the living room and sat comfortably in front of the television set as if in his house.

Minutes later, he walked into the kitchen but was challenged by a few of Sowore's friends inside the house.

He ignored the individuals, walked to the back of the house, paced to the front of the building before activists around the place challenged him.

However, in the bid of the activists to ascertain where he came from and how he got into Sowore's residence, the heavily-built stranger charged at a female activist, rained several blows on her before tearing her clothes.

Not done, the unknown man went further to grab the female activist by the hair and slammed her on the ground. 

He went ahead to throw various objects in the sitting room at the television set in an attempt to shatter the screen and also vandalise other electronic devices in the living room area.

The stranger was however, later subdued by the activists and handed over to police personnel guarding the area and taken away in a van. 

Sowore, who was resting in another part of the apartment, was alerted to the situation shortly afterwards.

The activist was released by the President Muhammadu Buhari regime after spending 143 in unjust incarceration for organising a protest tagged #RevolutionNow in August 2019.

When he was arraigned before a Federal High Court, Abuja, in September, the judge imposed stringent bail conditions on him in a case brought against him by the Nigerian Government.

Sowore is restricted to Abuja for the duration of his trial except the court changes its position and amends the bail conditions.

The judge’s declaration also forbids the 48-year-old activist from speaking to the press – conditions that clearly infringes upon his fundamental human rights of freedom of movement and association as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution and Universal Declaration of Human Rights – a historic document adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1948.

Sowore’s trial gets underway in February in the case the Nigerian Government accuses him of insulting President Buhari and planning to bring down his regime by calling on citizens to take to the streets on August 5 in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from leaders.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Election Tribunal: Courts Were Allowed To Do Their Job, Olanipekun Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ihedioha Breaks Silence, Says Sack A Mystery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Combining Police Work With Music Has Exposed Me To Lots Of Criticisms –Yomi SARS
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Said I’ll Probe My Predecessors –Imo Governor, Uzodinma
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Serial Killer Appears In Court Wearing Church Tag
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Election Tribunal: Courts Were Allowed To Do Their Job, Olanipekun Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ihedioha Breaks Silence, Says Sack A Mystery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Combining Police Work With Music Has Exposed Me To Lots Of Criticisms –Yomi SARS
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami: Bring It On... Or Go To Blazes! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Amotekun: Yoruba World Congress To Hold Solidarity Walk On Tuesday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion I Am Greater Than Obafemi Awolowo By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Said I’ll Probe My Predecessors –Imo Governor, Uzodinma
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Serial Killer Appears In Court Wearing Church Tag
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pipeline Leakage Leads To Fire Outbreak In Lagos Community, Houses Burnt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Baby Factory Uncovered In Kano, 27 Children Rescued
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Harry, Meghan To Drop Official Titles By March
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad