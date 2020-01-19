Suspected Baby Factory Uncovered In Kano, 27 Children Rescued

The police in Kano has uncovered an illegal orphanage home suspected to be involved in child trafficking and rescued 27 children alleged to have been kidnapped or born for trafficking from the home known as Du Merci Orphanage.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed to Channels Television that a self-acclaim professor, Solomon Tafa, who operates the home, has been arrested.

He said, “We were able to rescue nine children here, after the arrest; he was not able to present any document that shows how these children are being sourced.”

DSP Haruna also revealed that the suspect, Tafa, works alongside a hospital that helps him take care of the pregnant women before and after delivery.

He added, “He procures pregnant women, gives them all the necessary ante-natal attention and care. After delivery, he then hands over the newly born babies to the owner of the orphanage home.”

Meanwhile, Channels Television, in a bid to ascertain the suspects claim, was informed by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Kano, Zahra’u Umar-Muhammad, that the suspect was yet to register with the ministry and there was no record showing the existence of any Du Merci Children Home in the state.

The police said that investigation was ongoing and the children are now in the custody of the Kano State Children’s home, while the alleged baby-making factory remains under lock and key.



