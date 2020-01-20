Bandits Kidnap 32 Persons, Steal 2000 Cows In Niger

Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Sulaiman Dauda Chukwuba, has cried out over the kidnap of 32 persons from the area by bandits on Saturday.

The council boss, who spoke with journalist about the attack, said that 2000 cattle were also rustled during the invasion.

He further disclosed that the fleeing bandits were said to have been prior to the incident chased away from Munya Local Government Area of the state.

He added that scores of the armed bandits were sighted at a community called Kusasu in Shiroro LGA from about 6:00am on Saturday, up till about 6:00pm trying to cross the river leading to Shiroro Hydro Power Dam and River Kaduna, with the rustled cattle in large numbers.

Chukuba said, “It is the boundary between Kaduna State and Munya and Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State.

“We are calling on the government and security agencies to come to our aid because of the dangers posed by forest all around us."

The Niger State Police Command confirmed that there was an attack on the village but did not comment on the kidnapped victims.