BREAKING: DSS Transfers 14 Operatives Involved In Sowore's Rearrest, Court Invasion To Cover Up Scandal

The Department of State Services has transferred 14 of its operatives involved in the December 6, 2019 invasion of the Federal High Court where rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, who was standing trial in a case brought against him by the Nigerian Government, was forcefully rearrested.

Sowore was picked up barely 24 hours after he was released on bail after spending 125 days in unlawful detention.

The incident drew widespread condemnation and exposed the disregard of the President Muhammadu Buhari regime for the rule of law.

Top sources within the DSS told SaharaReporters on Monday that the transfer of the operatives involved in the court invasion and Sowore’s rearrest was in a bid to cover up the shameful incident.

One source said, “They have also transferred Marshal Dekko to an unknown destination to cover up his role.

“At least 60 officers have been recruited to monitor Sowore in Abuja. They have also concluded plans to jail him at all cost.”

Recall that on Sunday, a strange man pretending to be mentally deranged sneaked into the apartment providing temporary shelter for Sowore in Abuja and caused chaos at the place.

Apart from physically assaulting a female activist present at the place at the time, the unknown man also vandalised electronic items inside the apartment.

It took the efforts of several men to overpower the stranger and hand him over to the police.

The incident has since raised fears over Sowore’s safety in Abuja where his stringent bail condition has since restricted him to.

The 48-year-old journalist is also forbidden from speaking to the press as part of his bail conditions – – a situation that clearly infringes upon his fundamental human rights of freedom of movement and association as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution and Universal Declaration of Human Rights – a historic document adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1948.

Sowore was first arrested on August 3, 2019 for planning a series of protest against bad governance in Nigeria tagged #RevolutionNow.

Despite two court orders granting him bail in the weeks following his arrest, the DSS kept him in detention, violating his fundamental human rights in the process.

The DSS finally released him on bail on December 24 after an order from Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

His trial kicks off in February in a case the Nigerian Government has accused him of insulting President Buhari and planning to bring down his regime.