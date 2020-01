Tragedy struck on Monday during a protest by members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja as a truck conveying them to venue of the demonstration tumbled, injuring many of them in the process.

The incident occurred at the Transcorp Hilton Junction when the truck driver made a swift turn as the party faithful made their way to the Supreme Court complex to express their displeasure with the ruling of the court last Tuesday sacking Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.