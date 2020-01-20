BREAKING: PDP Members Protest At Supreme Court Over Imo Election Verdict

The protesters were led by the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and other party stalwarts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2020


Members of Peoples Democratic Party are currently staging a peaceful protest at the Supreme Court in Abuja to express their anger over the judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

The protesters were led by the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and other party stalwarts.

The demonstration kicked off from the secretariat of the part located around the Maitama area of Nigeria's capital.  

The protesters were seen chanting songs of solidarity as they marched across the city.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress winner of the Imo governorship election after votes cancelled in several polling units were added to his overall tally. 

In the result released earlier by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Uzodinma had finished fourth. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ile Arugbo: How Late Olusola Saraki Illegally Took Over Land Proposed For Public Hospital
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Truck Conveying PDP Protesters In Abuja Tumbles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: Courts Were Allowed To Do Their Job, Olanipekun Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Ganduje As Kano State Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Sokoto State Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ile Arugbo: How Late Olusola Saraki Illegally Took Over Land Proposed For Public Hospital
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Must Break Up By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Truck Conveying PDP Protesters In Abuja Tumbles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: Courts Were Allowed To Do Their Job, Olanipekun Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment Combining Police Work With Music Has Exposed Me To Lots Of Criticisms –Yomi SARS
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Amotekun: Yoruba World Congress To Hold Solidarity Walk On Tuesday
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion I Am Greater Than Obafemi Awolowo By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Ganduje As Kano State Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Sokoto State Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Oil UPDATE: Three Confirmed Dead In Lagos Fire Outbreak
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kidnap 32 Persons, Steal 2000 Cows In Niger
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad