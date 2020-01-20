Man Kills Girlfriend In Jigawa After Being Ashamed Of Impregnating Her

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2020

 

A 29-year-old man, Mustapha Idris, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for killing his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

According to the Jigawa State Police Command, Idris said he killed Nafisa Hashimu because he was scared of what people would think when news of her pregnancy out of wedlock spreads.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Audu Jinjiri, said Idris and Hashimu, a divorcee, were live-in lovers at Daneji Village before she became pregnant and informed him in excitement.

Idris however, got angry and stabbed her to death.

Her body was found in a bush on the outskirts of Daneji Village about 22 kilometres from Ringim.

The suspect said, “I’m ashamed of how the society will see us after she delivers the unborn child out of wedlock, and thus I decided to terminate her life to stay away from shame.”

Jinjiri disclosed that the suspect would be charged to court to face the wrath of the law.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

