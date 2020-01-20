NIMASA Remitted N16bn To Federation Account -DG, Peterside

Peterside, who made the disclosure at a recent event, said that the agency generated the amount from the new improved ship registry, which accounted for increased tonnage and annual maritime forecast.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2020

Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dakuku Peterside, has said that the agency remitted about N16bn into Federal Government's consolidated account in 2019.

He said, “This accounts for the N16bn it contributed to the nation’s consolidated revenue account as at October 2019.”

He said further that “government will continue to support the maritime sector because on it rests opportunities for wealth creation and economic growth.”

