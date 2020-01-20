Ondo Court Remands Man Who Claimed To Have Abducted Missing Toddler In Prison

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2020


The Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has ordered the remand of Chibuzor Elike at the Olokuta Correctional Centre for claiming to be in possession of one-year-old Eniola Gold Kolawole, who went missing at Sotitobire Miracle Centre in the Oshinle quarters last year.

Elike, 39, was arrested last week by the police in River State after weeks of investigation.

The arrest of the suspect comes shortly after founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Babatunde Alfa, was remanded in prison custody by the court.

Elike was paraded in court on Monday by the Ondo State Police Command.

In the charge sheet sighted by our correspondent, the suspect was alleged to have threatened Bisola, wife of the embattled founder of the popular church, demanding N800, 000 as settlement for him to release the boy he claimed to have in his possession.

Prosecutor of the case, Adeoye Adesegun, informed the court that Elike committed the offence on December 14, 2019 at about 11:30pm.

Adesegun informed the court that the suspect vowed to kill the boy if the woman failed to pay the money he requested.

He however, told the court that there were five witnesses waiting to testify before the magistrate but would need some time to present all of them.

But in his argument, defense counsel, Isaac Adubazi, begged the court to admit the accused person to bail in the most liberal term, promising that he will not jump any conditions attached to it.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Mayomi Olanipekun ordered the accused to be remanded at Olokuta Correctional Centre pending legal advice from Director of Public Prosecution and adjourned the case until February 20, 2020.

 

