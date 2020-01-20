Supreme Court Affirms Lalong As Governor Of Plateau State

The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Simon Lalong, as governor of Plateau State.

“The appeal failed and is hereby dismissed,” the judgment read by Justice Paul Galinje held.

Jeremiah Useni, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party had challenged the outcome of the governorship election held in Plateau State on March 9, 2019.

Useni, in his appeal marked SC/1501/19, questioned the election of Lalong on the ground that he was not the valid winner of the exercise.

He said that both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal failed to properly evaluate his case before affirming that Lalong was duly elected in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

Useni therefore asked the apex court to allow his appeal and set aside the judgment of the two lower courts but the request was rejected.