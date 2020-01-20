Twelve Nigerian Ladies Remain Stranded In Lebanon Despite Claims Of Intervention By Buhari’s Administration

The ladies had approached the Nigerian Embassy for assistance in returning home after they got information that government helped a lady escape Lebanon to reunite with her family in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2020

 

Twelve Nigerian ladies stranded in Lebanon have once again called on the Nigerian Government to help them return home.

The ladies had approached the Nigerian Embassy for assistance in returning home after they got information that government helped a lady escape Lebanon to reunite with her family in Nigeria.

The ladies, who were initially rejected and sent out of the embassy, were accepted after a report by SaharaReporters.

Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, told SaharaReporters that the agency would look into the matter while Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, tweeted a picture showing the girls with a top official of the embassy in Lebanon.

However, several days after that period, the ladies have revealed that they were yet to receive any update from the Nigerian Government about their return home.

They also lamented that the embassy had placed them under a house arrest as management of the hotel they are currently lodged has been told not to allow them leave the place.

“We have not seen representatives from the Nigerian Embassy to notify us about going home or not.

“We don’t know our fate, all we know is that we were kept here in captive.

“They even instructed the hotel not to let anyone of us out.

“We really want to leave here, we don’t want food and accommodation, all we want is to go back home,” the ladies said in a video obtained by SaharaReporters.

The ladies trafficked to Lebanon had in an old video appealed to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to help facilitate their return to Nigeria.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Truck Conveying PDP Protesters In Abuja Tumbles
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Ile Arugbo: How Late Olusola Saraki Illegally Took Over Land Proposed For Public Hospital
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend In Jigawa After Being Ashamed Of Impregnating Her
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Sokoto State Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others For Conspiracy, Cheating
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Truck Conveying PDP Protesters In Abuja Tumbles
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Ile Arugbo: How Late Olusola Saraki Illegally Took Over Land Proposed For Public Hospital
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Must Break Up By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend In Jigawa After Being Ashamed Of Impregnating Her
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Sokoto State Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others For Conspiracy, Cheating
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kidnap 32 Persons, Steal 2000 Cows In Niger
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Remands Man Who Claimed To Have Abducted Missing Toddler In Prison
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: PDP Members Protest At Supreme Court Over Imo Election Verdict
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: Courts Were Allowed To Do Their Job, Olanipekun Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Court Refuses To Jointly Try Atiku’s Son-in-law, Other In Money Laundering Case
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad