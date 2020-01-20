UPDATE: Three Confirmed Dead In Lagos Fire Outbreak

Seven buildings, including an hotel was completely destroyed by the fire.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2020



Three persons have been confirmed dead in the fire outbreak that occurred at the Abule-Egba area of Lagos on Sunday night.

SaharaReporters had reported that a pipeline leakage led to the fire incident that forced residents of the area scamper to safety.

The fire was eventually put out through the joint efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State and Federal Fire services, Rapid Response Squad and other relevant safety and security agencies.

Residents, who spoke to our correspondent, blamed the fire outbreak on vandals scooping petrol from the leaking pipeline.

Speaking to SaharaReporters on the incident, Public Affairs Officer of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, said that the valve where the vandalised petroleum product emanated from had been stopped, cutting off supply totally from source at NNPC station. 

He said, "Though preliminary report on the Ilepo fire outbreak had it that it was a pipeline fire which cause could not be ascertained, however, situational report from further investigations later revealed that the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandalism.

"Going further, the report have it that two adults and one young male lost their lives to the inferno, with 11 trucks laden with 40feet containers destroyed, while about seven buildings were destroyed by the inferno." 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

