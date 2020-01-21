Amnesty International Condemns Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

Amnesty International has urged the Nigerian Government to ensure that Boko Haram and other terrorist groups involved in crimes against humanity must not go unpunished.

AI said this in reaction to the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, Chairman of a local chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria by Boko Haram.

The rights group, in a statement, said it is appalled by the killing of Andimi, adding that the government must ensure that every member of the terrorist group must be brought to justice.

Amnesty said, “With this horrific murder and an increasing number of attacks in recent weeks, Boko Haram has again shown its brazen disregard for the sanctity of life.

"These deplorable crimes must not go unpunished.

"It is appalling that Boko Haram followed up the killing of Rev. Andimi on Monday with an attack on his village — in Chibok Local Government Borno State. Targeting civilians is a crime under international law.

"Boko Haram must immediately stop its attacks on civilians. All those responsible for war crimes and other human rights violations and abuses in Nigeria must be brought to justice in a fair trial.

"The Nigerian authorities must re-double their efforts to rescue the hundreds of civilians still detained by Boko Haram.

"Since December last year, Boko Haram has been escalating attacks on civilians, commuters, infrastructure and humanitarian facilities across North-East."