BREAKING: Nine Imo Lawmaker Defect To APC

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

 

Nine lawmakers in the Imo State House of Assembly has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmakers, who defected on Tuesday, used to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Action Alliance.

Speaker of the state assembly, Collins Chiji, read their letters of defection on the floor of the house.

The lawmakers are Authur Egwim (Ideato North) from AA to APC; Chyna Iwuanyanwu(Nwangele), PDP; Chidiebere Ogbunikpa(Okigwe), PDP; Obinna Okwara(Nkwerre), AA; and Paul Emeziem (Onuimo) also from PDP to APC.

Others are Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) from APGA to APC, Johnson Duru (Ideato South), AA; Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) AA; and Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema) from PDP to APC.

SaharaReporters, New York

