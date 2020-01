The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the October 7, 2019 decision of the Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, and the November 28, 2019 judgment of the Appeal Court, which upheld the election of Samuel Ortom as governor of the state.

In a unanimous ruling, a 7-man panel led by Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour held that the appeal by Emmanuel Jime and the All Progressives Congress was lacking in merit.