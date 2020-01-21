Fisayo Soyombo, Kiki Mordi Win Prestigious $3000 Journalism Prize

The prize is a $3000 (N1m) endowment from Gatefield, a sub-Saharan Africa public strategy firm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

Fisayo Soyombo, former Managing Editor of SaharaReporters, and undercover journalist, Kiki Mordi, have emerged winners of the People Journalism Prize for Africa 2019.

The prize is a $3000 (N1m) endowment from Gatefield, a sub-Saharan Africa public strategy firm.

Adewunmi Emoruwa, lead strategist at Gatefield, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

Soyombo won the prize with his three-part investigation exposing bribery and impunity in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, while Mordi, a journalist with the BBC, clinched the prize with her investigation on sex for grades in some West African universities.

Soyombo’s story generated reactions from the public and the declaration of an official investigation by the Nigerian authorities, while Mordi’s story led to the suspension of University of Lagos lecturers indicted in the documentary.

Emoruwa said the organiser of the award was proud of both Soyombo and Mordi for subjecting themselves to torture in a bid to expose the truth.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Amnesty International Calls For Release Of Jailed Cameroonian Journalist
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Digital Advocates Criticize The NCC Over The Cyber Crime Bill At #SMWLagos
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Army Commander In Niger Delta Blacklists Reporter For Covering Militant Attacks On Oil Facilities
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Radio Bayelsa Journalists Protest Sunday’s Murder Of Colleague
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Saraki vs. Saharareporters: Again, Saraki Supporters Unleash Violence On Activists, Journalists, And Students
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism Two Nigerian Journalists Charged With Cybercrime
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics I'm Not Bothered If ‘Operation Amotekun’ Will Cost Me Second Term Ambition –Akeredolu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others For Conspiracy, Cheating
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Medical Council To Quiz Hospital’s MD, 92 Doctors Over Death Of Lawyer's Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ile Arugbo: How Late Olusola Saraki Illegally Took Over Land Proposed For Public Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Ogun Governor Appoints A Third Official With Forged Certificate As Adviser
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Truck Conveying PDP Protesters In Abuja Tumbles
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Completing Lagos-Ibadan Rail In April No Longer Feasible –Amaechi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Remands Man Who Claimed To Have Abducted Missing Toddler In Prison
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Must Break Up By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend In Jigawa After Being Ashamed Of Impregnating Her
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Sokoto State Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad