Medical Council To Quiz Hospital’s MD, 92 Doctors Over Death Of Lawyer's Wife

The council had in November 2019 issued a 30-day ultimatum to the management of the hospital to answer to allegations by the deceased’s husband, Anthony, through his counsel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

Late Mrs Esther Ejumejowo

 

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria is said to have concluded plans to quiz 92 doctors and the Medical Director of Nisa Garki Hospital, Abuja, following petitions and other allegations against the management of the hospital in relation to the death of one Mrs Esther Ejumejowo.

The council had in November 2019 issued a 30-day ultimatum to the management of the hospital to answer to allegations by the deceased’s husband, Anthony, through his counsel.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the list of doctors to appear before the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel for questioning are all those directly or indirectly involved in the management of late Esther as submitted by the Nisa Garki Hospital to the council some weeks ago.

Mr Anthony has however, contended that the medical records being presented by the hospital to the panel are incomplete as they excluded records of about five years ago.

The petition addressed to the Minister of Health, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, and Chairman of MDCN, had demanded an investigation into the cause of his wife's death.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Anthony alleged that there were attempts to cover up the incident he claimed was caused by negligence on the part of the hospital's staff.

He said, “My aim for pursuing the case and pushing for an investigation is not a vendetta for the death of my wife but to ensure that doctors in Nigeria like their contemporaries overseas are responsible and accountable for their actions or inaction that is not in consonance with the ethics of medical practice and their oath.

“The ultimate goal of my push for investigation is to ensure that no pregnant woman is subjected to the fate of my wife and reduced to the barest minimal incidence of avoidable maternal mortality.

“I must commend the preliminary handling of the matter so far by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigating Panel.”

Management of Nisa Garki Hospital has insisted that they preferred to wait for MDCN's verdict on the matter rather than make any further comment.

When contacted, Secretary of MDCN, E.D Abdu, told our correspondent that, “Sorry, I am a public servant, I don't discuss issues with Journalists, unless I am directed to.”

However, an official of MDCN, who pleaded not to be mentioned since he was not authorised to speak on the issue, confirmed the new development to our correspondent in confidence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Delta Corps Member Contracts Lassa Fever
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Again, Lassa Fever Hits Ondo, Scores Hospitalised
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International SARS-like Virus Hits China, Three Other Asian Countries
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria: Health Minister Confirms Ebola But Assures On Control
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Liberian Airport CCTV Footage Shows That Sawyer Suspected He Had Ebola Before Traveling To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Records First Suspected Ebola Case
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics I'm Not Bothered If ‘Operation Amotekun’ Will Cost Me Second Term Ambition –Akeredolu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others For Conspiracy, Cheating
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ile Arugbo: How Late Olusola Saraki Illegally Took Over Land Proposed For Public Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Ogun Governor Appoints A Third Official With Forged Certificate As Adviser
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Truck Conveying PDP Protesters In Abuja Tumbles
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Completing Lagos-Ibadan Rail In April No Longer Feasible –Amaechi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Remands Man Who Claimed To Have Abducted Missing Toddler In Prison
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Must Break Up By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend In Jigawa After Being Ashamed Of Impregnating Her
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Sokoto State Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Suspected Money Doublers, Seizes Fake Naira Notes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad