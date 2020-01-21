Police Barricade Gani Fawehinmi Park In Lagos, Prevent Amotekun Protesters From Using Venue

Policemen on Tuesday barricaded venue of the protest against the Nigerian Government’s position declaring the establishment of ‘Operation Amotekun’ illegal, a report by PUNCH said.

Recall that Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had in a statement described the establishment of ‘Operation Amotekun’ unconstitutional.

The protest expected to hold at the Gani Fawehinmi Park was organised by the Yoruba World Congress.

Over 20 police vans with armed personnel were stationed around the popular park to prevent demonstrators from accessing the place.