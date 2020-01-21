REVEALED: Ogun Governor Appoints A Third Official With Forged Certificate As Adviser

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed another special adviser whose academic credentials are forged.

Adeleye Adewale Adebiyi, who was recently appointed by Governor Abiodun was a former lawmaker in the state.

He is the third person SaharaReporters would expose to be involved in certificate forgery out of the 18 commissioners and 15 special advisers selected by Governor Abiodun.

Adebiyi was appointed as Special Adviser on Politics despite being sued for certificate forgery and perjury by Remo North residents in the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, for presenting forged school certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission in the 2015 ahead of the general election.

He was also charged for false age declaration.

Adebiyi claimed to have attended Ode Remo Community High School from 1986 to 1993, and that he earned a National Diploma from the Federal College of Freshwaters Fisheries Technology in New Bussa, Niger State.

The scandal was first revealed by the Remo State Youth Association, who submitted a petition to the Ogun State Police Command on September 16, 2015.

The petitioners were subsequently abducted by thugs led by Adebiyi and placed in custody before being granted bail.

The police interrogated Adebiyi, invited the principal of Ode Remo Secondary School and also wrote to the West African Examination Council in an effort to obtain verification of his credentials but the police did not make the conclusion of the findings public.

Adebiyi eventually saw out his term as a lawmaker in Ogun State before his recent appointment as special adviser.

Governor Abiodun had on January 16, 2020, ordered all political appointees to produce their certificates and curriculum vitae after Sidi Osho’s story was published by SaharaReporters.

Since the order, the state government has remained mute on further findings as officials contacted had refused to speak on the matter.