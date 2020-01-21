REVEALED: Ogun Governor Appoints A Third Official With Forged Certificate As Adviser

He is the third person SaharaReporters would expose to be involved in certificate forgery out of the 18 commissioners and 15 special advisers selected by Governor Abiodun.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2020

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed another special adviser whose academic credentials are forged.

Adeleye Adewale Adebiyi, who was recently appointed by Governor Abiodun was a former lawmaker in the state.

He is the third person SaharaReporters would expose to be involved in certificate forgery out of the 18 commissioners and 15 special advisers selected by Governor Abiodun.

Adebiyi was appointed as Special Adviser on Politics despite being sued for certificate forgery and perjury by Remo North residents in the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, for presenting forged school certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission in the 2015 ahead of the general election.

He was also charged for false age declaration.

Adebiyi claimed to have attended Ode Remo Community High School from 1986 to 1993, and that he earned a National Diploma from the Federal College of Freshwaters Fisheries Technology in New Bussa, Niger State.

The scandal was first revealed by the Remo State Youth Association, who submitted a petition to the Ogun State Police Command on September 16, 2015.

The petitioners were subsequently abducted by thugs led by Adebiyi and placed in custody before being granted bail. 

The police interrogated Adebiyi, invited the principal of Ode Remo Secondary School and also wrote to the West African Examination Council in an effort to obtain verification of his credentials but the police did not make the conclusion of the findings public.

Adebiyi eventually saw out his term as a lawmaker in Ogun State before his recent appointment as special adviser.

Governor Abiodun had on January 16, 2020, ordered all political appointees to produce their certificates and curriculum vitae after Sidi Osho’s story was published by SaharaReporters.

Since the order, the state government has remained mute on further findings as officials contacted had refused to speak on the matter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I'm Not Bothered If ‘Operation Amotekun’ Will Cost Me Second Term Ambition –Akeredolu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others For Conspiracy, Cheating
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ile Arugbo: How Late Olusola Saraki Illegally Took Over Land Proposed For Public Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Truck Conveying PDP Protesters In Abuja Tumbles
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Completing Lagos-Ibadan Rail In April No Longer Feasible –Amaechi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics I'm Not Bothered If ‘Operation Amotekun’ Will Cost Me Second Term Ambition –Akeredolu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others For Conspiracy, Cheating
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Medical Council To Quiz Hospital’s MD, 92 Doctors Over Death Of Lawyer's Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ile Arugbo: How Late Olusola Saraki Illegally Took Over Land Proposed For Public Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Truck Conveying PDP Protesters In Abuja Tumbles
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Completing Lagos-Ibadan Rail In April No Longer Feasible –Amaechi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Remands Man Who Claimed To Have Abducted Missing Toddler In Prison
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Must Break Up By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Another Ogun Government Nominee Busted For Fake Academic Credentials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend In Jigawa After Being Ashamed Of Impregnating Her
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Sokoto State Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Suspected Money Doublers, Seizes Fake Naira Notes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad