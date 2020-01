A 30-year-old man, Chigozie Mathew, has been remanded in prison custody in Benin, Edo State, for raping a 17-year-old girl.

Prosecutor, Ifidon Daniel, told the court that the accused person committed the offense on January 6 at Okey Golden Hotel, Upper Sakponba Road, Benin city.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Magistrate Adamaigbo Dorothy, who rejected the oral application for bail made for the accused, adjourned the case until March 25 for hearing.