Hours After Supreme Court Ruling, Adamawa Governor Vows To Probe Predecessor

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2020

 

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has vowed to probe the administration of his predecessor, Jibrilla Bindo.

After a ruling by the Supreme Court on Tuesday affirming his election victory, Fintiri said it was time to clean up the mess in the state.

At a rally in Yola, the state capital, on Wednesday, Fintiri said, “I must ensure that state and local government looters return public money to the state.

“Any person or group of persons involved in looting the resources of the state must be investigated.

“No matter their position in society, they would be probed.”

Fintiri described the apex court's judgment as a positive development for the state, adding that his administration will deliver on promises made to the people.

