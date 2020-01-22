Religious Group Condemns Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman By Terrorists

A group, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace, has condemned the killing of Rev Lawan Andimi, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The group described the murder of Andimi as unacceptable, noting that something urgent must be done by the Nigerian Government to stop incessant killings of innocent persons in the country.

In a statement, the group’s coordinator, Julius Ediwe, said it was time for decisive action to be taken on the matter by government.

The statement reads, “This death is indeed one too many for all lovers of peace in Nigeria regardless of ethnic and religious affiliations.

“The killing of Rev Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group is indeed against biblical injunction, and there shall be consequences.

“As an organisation under God, we pray that the wrath of God shall fall heavily on all those responsible for the death of Rev Andimi.

“All those that have conspired directly or indirectly to the death of the servant of God shall be visited with the wrath of God. This includes the financiers, local, and international promoters of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist groups.”