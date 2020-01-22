Teenager Arraigned For Destroying Rice Farm In Ekiti

The police in Ekiti State have arraigned 17-year-old boy, Bumba Karba, before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court over unlawful destruction of a rice farm.

Karba was arraigned alongside Nafiu Mohammed and Mohammed Audu for grazing their cattle on the farm located at Okemesi Ekiti with others still at large on January 7, causing massive destruction on the land.

Police prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, said the total damage caused by the accused person to the farm belonging to Olusola Sanni was N4.5m.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty.

Upon their application for bail, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until February 24, 2020, for hearing.