After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways

Andy Ruiz Jnr has parted ways with his trainer, Manny Robles, following his rematch loss to Anthony Joshua.

The Mexican was outclassed by the British heavyweight in Saudi Arabia in December as he lost via a unanimous decision, gifting his titles back to Joshua after a stunning upset last summer.

Ruiz stopped Joshua in Madison Square Garden last June to claim the IBF, IBO, WBA Super and WBO belts, but he admitted to overeating and partying in the aftermath of his historic win, and Robles said the split was inevitable.

Speaking to ESPN, Robles said Ruiz had been out of control in the build up to the crucial rematch, with the man himself admitting he 'wished he had taken it more seriously'.

But he added that the relationship was never going to work going forward because Ruiz 'wasn't listening'.

He said, “I've seen it coming, I'll be honest with you. Andy was just doing whatever he wanted to do. The dad, obviously with him being the manager, he just had no control over his son. None of us had control of him for that matter.

“Fortunately for me, Andy took the blame on himself and didn't sit there like a majority of fighters and blame the coach.”

Speaking after his one-sided loss to Joshua, Ruiz said his emotional victory over his rival last year had put him on cloud nine and took celebrations a little too far.

He said, “I was having too much fun, I was celebrating too much. Even out of shape, even the way that I was training back and forth (between Mexico and California). I wish I had taken it more serious.”

Ruiz will now be looking for a new coach for 2020 as he looks to put himself back on the heavyweight map.