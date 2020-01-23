Boko Haram: Cleric Urges Buhari To Sack Buratai, Other Service Chiefs

Mamza on Wednesday in Yola, the state capital, alleged that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, and other service chiefs were only looting the country's resources in the ongoing war against Boko Haram.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in Adamawa State, Stephen Mamza, has urged President Muhammad Buhari to sack all service chiefs.

He said, “It is no longer news that the top hierarchy of our military and other security agencies have become billionaires since this problem of Boko Haram insurgency started.

“In our annual and supplementary budgets, billions of naira are being allocated and claimed to be expended on purchase of weapons and war equipment but you hear our troops complaining that the terrorists have superior firepower.

“For that as a matter of fact, these service chiefs should be sacked because they have ran out of ideas with the ongoing security deterioration in the country, especially the North-Eastern part where people are being abducted and killed by the day.”

He further alleged that corruption was the reason why Boko Haram insurgency continued to thrive, stressing that “these top brass in the security sector are feeding fat on our resources to the detriment of the country and its people”.

