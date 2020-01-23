BREAKING: Nigerian Government Accepts Creation Of Amotekun

The government in a statement said that the governors must ensure that necessary legal instruments were put in place by each of the states for the initiative.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020


The Nigerian Government has agreed with governors of South-West on the creation of 'Operation Amotekun'.

This came after a meeting between the governors and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The government in a statement said that the governors must ensure that necessary legal instruments were put in place by each of the states for the initiative.

The statement reads, "Vice President Osinbajo met today with South-West governors, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Inspector-General of Police.

"Having regard to the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the security concerns across the country, it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the community policing strategy of the Federal Government.

"It was also agreed that necessary legal instruments will be put in place by each of the states to give legal backing to the Amotekun initiative and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure," 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Amotekun: I Only Gave Advice, Didn’t Oppose Idea, Says Malami
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Nigeria’s Ex-Attorney-General, Adoke, On 42-count Charge
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Adjourns Dasuki’s Trial To March
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria’s Islamic Council Condemns Killing Of Adamawa Christian Leader By Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Amotekun: I Only Gave Advice, Didn’t Oppose Idea, Says Malami
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tinubu Vs Amotekun By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Tinubu Had Better Get A Designer Perfume By Femi Adeyeye
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Nigeria’s Ex-Attorney-General, Adoke, On 42-count Charge
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africans Tell Nigerians, Other Foreigners To Leave Towns In Latest Xenophobic Violence
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Tarkwa Bay Eviction: Our People Don't Care About Each Other Anymore By Ayo Moses Ogedengbe
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Adjourns Dasuki’s Trial To March
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad