BREAKING: Nigerian Government Accepts Creation Of Amotekun



The Nigerian Government has agreed with governors of South-West on the creation of 'Operation Amotekun'.

This came after a meeting between the governors and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The government in a statement said that the governors must ensure that necessary legal instruments were put in place by each of the states for the initiative.

The statement reads, "Vice President Osinbajo met today with South-West governors, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Inspector-General of Police.

"Having regard to the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the security concerns across the country, it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the community policing strategy of the Federal Government.

"It was also agreed that necessary legal instruments will be put in place by each of the states to give legal backing to the Amotekun initiative and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure,"



