Court Adjourns Dasuki’s Trial To March

Former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd)

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the continuation of the trial of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to March 11 and 12.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the case following the withdrawal of some applications filed by Dasuki challenging his illegal detention by the Nigerian Government.

Recall that Dasuki was held illegally by the government in disregard for various court orders asking him to be released.

He was eventually released on December 24, 2019.

At the resumption of his trial on Thursday, Dasuki, through his counsel, Olukayode Ariwoola, informed the court of the decision to withdraw the two applications on the grounds that the applications had been overtaken by the event of the release of his client.

The prosecutor, Dipo Okpeseyi (SAN), said he had no objection to the request to have the applications withdrawn.

The trial judge subsequently struck out the applications and adjourned the trial till March 11 and 12, 2020.

The former NSA is standing trial on two separate sets of charges of alleged diversion of funds for the procurement of arms meant for fighting Boko Haram in the North-East region of Nigeria.