Mob Attacks Robbery Suspect In Abuja, Victim Dies In Hospital

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

The vandalised police vehicle at the scene in Abuja SaharaReporters Media

 

An angry mob on Wednesday in Abuja attacked a ‘one-chance’ robbery suspect, who attempted to rob a victim.

The incident occurred along Jahi-Katampe Expressway.

According to a reliable source, the mob was about lynching the suspect when operatives of Rapid Response Squad, who responded to a distress call, arrived the scene and rescued the suspect.

In the process of rescuing the suspect, the mob attacked the police team with dangerous weapons, leaving one of the officers seriously injured. 

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement on Wednesday confirmed the incident.

He explained that the suspect later died in the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

