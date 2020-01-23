Mob Burns Two Suspected Thieves In Bayelsa

Two suspected thieves were on Thursday lynched and set blazed by angry residents of Biogbolo area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State after robbing a cash point outlet.

An eyewitness said that the robbers’ Sports Utility Vehicle was also burnt by the furious residents.

Meanwhile the police in the state have condemned the mob action leading to the deaths of the two suspects.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Uche Anozia, has ordered an investigation and said that those responsible for the act will be arrested and prosecuted.



