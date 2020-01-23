NSCDC Arrests Two For Selling UTME Forms Above Fixed Rate

NSCDC commandant in the state, Hammed Abodunrin, said the arrests were made following complaints by applicants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ogun State has arrested two men for selling the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination forms above the approved price of N4, 700. 

He said the suspects will be tried on a criminal charge of extortion in a competent court of law. 

According to him, this will serve as a deterrent to other persons throttling the efforts of government.

He said, “The candidates are forced to pay extra money. It is going to be treated as a criminal case of extortion. The price of JAMB form is fixed.”

Abodunrin advised applicants to patronise approved centres for forms.

