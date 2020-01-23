Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy

Under a new rule, the US Department of State directed visa officers to stop “birth tourism” — trips designed to obtain citizenship for children of pregnant women to the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

 

The United States Government on Thursday gave visa officers more power to block pregnant women abroad including those from Nigeria from visiting America.

Under a new rule, the US Department of State directed visa officers to stop “birth tourism” — trips designed to obtain citizenship for children of pregnant women to the country.

The President Donald Trump’s administration is using the new rule, which takes effect on Friday, to push consular officers abroad to reject women they believe are entering the United States specifically to gain citizenship for their child by giving birth.

The visas covered by the new rule are issued to those seeking to visit for pleasure, medical treatment or to see friends and family, a report by The New York Times, said. 

Conservatives have long railed against what they call “anchor babies,” born on American soil and used by their parents to bring in other family members. 

President Trump has also criticised the constitutional provision that grants citizenship to most babies born on American soil.

It is not clear whether such “birth tourism” is a significant phenomenon or that “anchor babies” do lead to substantial immigration, but many conservatives believe both issues are real and serious. 

“Birth tourism poses risks to national security,” Carl C. Risch, Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs at the State Department, wrote in the final rule. “The birth tourism industry is also rife with criminal activity, including international criminal schemes.”

Consular officers were already unlikely to grant visa to women, who they believe were travelling to the United States solely to give birth. 

But with the new rule, the White House seems to be signalling to officers abroad that those close to delivering a child would be added to a growing list of immigrants unwelcome in the United States.

Nigeria is number three on birth tourism list in the United States after Russia and China.

On Tuesday the US announced plans to impose fresh visa restrictions on countries including Nigeria. 

Trump’s administration said the move was necessary to prevent potential acts of terrorism, as countries on the list don’t adequately vet their travellers to America.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Dr. Wumi Akintide Democrats Would Be Toast In November If Sanders Becomes The Nominee By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Niger Delta US Supports Dialogue With Niger Delta Militants
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
United States of America US Election Update: Democratic Party Concludes National Convention Amid Email Scandal, Protests
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Obama Condemns Racism, Tribalism In Final UN Speech
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Money Laundering U.S. Blocks $550m Abacha Loot
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion  Nigeria-US $600million A29 Super Tucano Scam
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria’s Islamic Council Condemns Killing Of Adamawa Christian Leader By Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Amotekun: I Only Gave Advice, Didn’t Oppose Idea, Says Malami
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Traditional Medicine Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Shot Dead In Oyo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion On Volte Face Of Attorney-General On Amotekun By Femi Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu Vs Amotekun By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN To Stage Nationwide Protest On February 2, Accuses Government Of Complicity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corona Virus: NCAA Warns Airlines On Importing Human Remains
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Amotekun: Vulnerable Women, Children Can Now Heave Sigh Of Relief, Group Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Mob Burns Two Suspected Thieves In Bayelsa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad