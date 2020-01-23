Seven Persons Killed In Clash Between Cult Gangs In Lagos

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, further disclosed that 10 others had been arrested in connection with the crime.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

The Guardian Nigeria

The police in Lagos have said that seven persons had been killed during cult violence in the Ijede area of Ikorodu, a sprawling suburb in the state. 

According to him, the fracas started after an argument ensued between members of two rival cult gangs. 

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, called an emergency meeting and summoned the Area Commander, DPOs, tactical commanders where the incident happened, and ordered the arrest of the miscreants to deal with the situation.

Chairman of Ijede Local Council Development Area, Fatiu Salisu, said the clash started on January 20 when a man was reportedly stabbed with a bottle and was rushed to a hospital. 

According to Salisu, the man was rejected due to the nature of his injuries and was later referred to a teaching hospital. 

Salisu added that his members thought he had died and so launched a reprisal.

He said, “I was at a meeting in Ikeja when I was called that a boy belonging to ‘Eiye Fraternity’ had been stabbed.

“On that day, two people died, another four were killed the next day while another one was killed on Wednesday, making seven in all.”

SaharaReporters, New York

