South Africans Tell Nigerians, Other Foreigners To Leave Towns In Latest Xenophobic Violence

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Two weeks after South Africans in Keimoes and Upington areas of Northern Cape vowed to eject Nigerians and other foreigners from their communities, locals in Diepsloot area of Johannesburg have begun to attack foreign nationals in the area.

The attack on foreign nationals began on Wednesday evening but was curtailed by the police.

However, there was a renewed attack on properties and protest action on Thursday with locals demanding that all foreigners leave the community.

President, Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, confirmed the attack in a statement sent to SaharaReporters.

He added that locals were not ready to back down on attacks on foreigners.

He said, “Angry residents started burning tires and chanting that foreigners must leave the area.

“Police intervention brought calm but the violence erupted again this morning.

“The community members want undocumented foreigners to leave the area. They accused foreign nationals of criminal activities and killing of a senior police officer.

“Though there is heavy police presence in the area, the local residents are not backing down in there demand.”

He added that the area was still tensed and not safe for foreign nationals, advising Nigerians to stay away from the area until it was safe.