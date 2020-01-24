Another Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Oman Cries Out For Help

Barely a week after 12 ladies trafficked from Nigeria to Lebanon cried out for help, another lady trafficked to Oman for slavery has begged to be returned home.

The lady identified as Adedeji Oluwatobi but known more as ‘Mariam’ in a video obtained by SaharaReporters said she had been locked up for days with her master demanding the equivalent of N563,372 before she can be released.

She said, “Please Nigerians, please help me out, I am trapped here.

“I was deceived by my agent and now she has blocked me, please help me. I really need your help, I am in Oman.

“I have worked for 10 months and my boss has refused to leave me, she asked me to pay 600 rial (N563,372) which I don’t have.

“Don’t let me die here, I was locked up in a room for days. I really need help.”

Founder of SayNo2Slavery, an organisation that helps in returning trafficked ladies, Damilola Falodun, while speaking with our correspondent about Mariam, said her master had collected her phone and also refused to feed her regularly.

Falodun said, “She is really suffering. Aside from being locked up for three weeks, her master does not give her food regularly.

“Her phone has been collected from her and currently there is no way we reach her.

“We want the Nigerian Government to help facilitate her return to Nigeria as well as many others stranded in Oman and Lebanon.”