BREAKING: 10 Loggers Killed In Borno By Terrorists

The incident occurred in the remote village of Lura near Dikwa town, headquarters of Dikwa LGA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2020


At least 10 civilians have been killed by Boko Haram terrorists during an attack on loggers at Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the remote village of Lura near Dikwa town, headquarters of Dikwa LGA. 

According to a security source, one person managed to escape from the insurgents and came to inform them of the incident. 

He said, "We were told that 11 of them went to fetch firewood in Lura near Dikwa but only one person survived the attack. We moved to the scene immediately. 

"We have recovered 10 bodies of loggers, we have warned them not to go a long distance from trenches. This is one of the problems troops are facing." 

