Court Jails Ondo Final Year Student For Forgery, Money Laundering



Fisayo Adetoro, a final year student in a privately tertiary institution in Ondo State, has been convicted by a Federal High Court sitting in Akure for impersonation, forgery and money laundering.

Adetoro was sentenced to a cumulative 13 years in prison and with N1m fine by Justice Folasa.

de Olubanjo in a criminal case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zone.

The student of Business Administration was originally arraigned on January 18, 2017 on a six-count charge but pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to L the charge sheet, the student claimed to be one "Bawa Mohammed Sanni" to defraud his victims.

He was also accused of using the fake name to register for a driver’s licence as well as laundering sums running to millions of naira.

The EFCC, represented by Dr Ben Ubi and Sanusi Galadanchi, called five witnesses including two victims of his money laundering activities, to prove its case, while the accused called three witnesses.

After evaluating the arguments of both sides, the presiding judge found Adetoro guilty in four of the six charges.

He was sentenced to two years for falsification of documents, and three years for uttering official document.

The court sentenced him to five years imprisonment with a fine of N1m for money laundering (Count 6).

Justice Olubanjo however, considered the convict for suspended sentence of six months community service.

The suspended sentence, according to the court, would only stand if he observes the days without breaking and also warned that if Adetoro misses one day within the six months, the original sentence will be fully effected.

Adetoro was first arrested in 2015 by the police for Internet fraud before the EFCC took over the case.

