Court Remands Pastor In Prison For N23m Fraud

The offence is contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2020

 

Justice I. M. Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has ordered that Mercy Daniel Ogbonaya, a pastor, be remanded at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for obtaining N23m by false pretences. 

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the accused will remain at the correctional centre until the date of the next hearing.

