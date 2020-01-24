DSS Brutalises Journalist, Arrests, Remands Him In Prison For Criticising Buhari

Babalola is being held at the Ibara Maximum Prison, Abeokuta, Ogun State, for expressive his views – a fundamental right under a democracy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2020

A journalist, Ayoola Babalola, has been arrested and remanded in prison custody by the Department of State Services for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime and also the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Babalola is being held at the Ibara Maximum Prison, Abeokuta, Ogun State, for expressive his views – a fundamental right under a democracy. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the journalist was seized from his home on Thursday morning by some alleged members of a cult gang led by President of National Association of Political Science Students of Gateway Polytechnic where he recently graduated.

The cult members claimed that Babalola deserved to be brutalised or killed for writing against them, the school’s management, Tinubu and President Buhari.

However, after brutalising the journalist, the gang handed him over to operatives of the DSS, who later whisked him to the Ogun State Command of the agency in Abeokuta.

A source within the DSS told SaharaReporters that the journalist was interrogated over the articles he published in a campus magazine. 

However, during interrogation, the journalist asked to contact his lawyer but was not allowed to do so, instead the DSS personnel threatened that he will rot in their facility.

The DSS source said, “The journalist was forced to make his statement under duress, and was forced to sign an undertaking that he will desist from writing anything about President Buhari's government, the APC and its national leader, Bola Tinubu.

“He was accused of being sponsored by Omoyele Sowore to make inciting statements in a campus newspaper.”

Though Babalola was briefly moved to the DSS office at the Remo area of Ogun State, he was soon paraded at the Magistrate Court, Abeokuta, from where he was remanded at Ibara Maximum Prison on a six-count charge of alleged breach of public peace and incitement of violence to which he pleaded not guilty.

The judge however, granted Babalola bail on a bond of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until January 27 for hearing.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Agba Jalingo: Justice Shuaibu Receives Case File, Amobeda Boasts Of Stalling Trial
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Journalism Group Demands Investigation Into Killing Of Journalist By Police In Abuja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Journalism Journalists Union Demands Investigation, Prosecution Of Cop Behind Killing Of Colleague In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Traditional Medicine Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Shot Dead In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ondo Final Year Student For Forgery, Money Laundering
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom To Leave European Union On January 31
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion The Real Amotekun Is Yet Ahead By Bunmi Makinwa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sports After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Remands Pastor In Prison For N23m Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion On Volte Face Of Attorney-General On Amotekun By Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Group Raises Funds To Help 12 Nigerians Stranded In Lebanon Return Home
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Deploys Troops To Guinea Bissau For Peacekeeping
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Is Buhari Still Keeping Failed Service Chiefs? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Journalism Agba Jalingo: Justice Shuaibu Receives Case File, Amobeda Boasts Of Stalling Trial
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad