Group Demands Investigation Into Killing Of Journalist By Police In Abuja

The Socialist Workers and Youth League has called on the Nigerian Government to immediately begin an investigation into the killing of Alex Ogbu, a journalist, who was felled by police bullet.

Ogbu was shot on the head by a police personnel on Tuesday during a demonstration by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Abuja.

The police were firing live bullets at the protesters when Ogbu was shot on the head and died instantly while some IMN members sustained injuries.

Reacting to the killing of Ogbu, National Secretary of SWL, Lai Brown, vowed that they would not allow the matter to be swept under the carpet by the authorities.

Brown said, “Nigerians have now become endangered species in their own country.

“The death of Alex Ogbu is one that will not be allowed to go the ways of others slain by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

“It is important to reiterate that section 20 of the Nigerian constitution as amended mandates the government to protect the lives and properties of every citizen.

“It is, therefore, a gross act of irresponsibility for the police to use live bullets against unarmed citizens who are only expressing their constitutional rights through protest.

“Security operatives should maintain law and order at all times and not kill innocent citizens.

“We demand justice for Alex, we demand thorough investigations into the incident that led to his death.

“Nigerians need to know why the police continue to use live ammunition against unarmed citizens to the point of taking their lives.”