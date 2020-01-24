Nigerian Army Deploys Troops To Guinea Bissau For Peacekeeping



The Nigerian Army has completed a pre-deployment training for 185 troops for peacekeeping mission in Guinea Bissau.



News Agency of Nigeria on Friday reports that the 185 troops began their pre-deployment training on January 6 at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.



Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, said the troops will be Nigeria’s Company 8 in the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau.



Buratai was represented by Maj.-Gen Kelvin Aligbe, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry.



Buratai said the graduation further confirmed the commitment of Nigeria to deploy quality peacekeepers as part of its contributions to the quest for global peace and security.



He explained that the pre-deployment training was aimed at refreshing and polishing their knowledge and expertise in peace support operation.



He said, “The training was to equip you with the requisite skills required to protect yourselves, ECOWAS Mission in Guinea, equipment and the citizens of Guinea Bissau your host nation while carrying out the mission’s mandate.”

