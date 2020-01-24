Nigerian Army Deploys Troops To Guinea Bissau For Peacekeeping

The 185 troops began their pre-deployment training on January 6 at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2020


The Nigerian Army has completed a pre-deployment training for 185 troops for peacekeeping mission in Guinea Bissau.

News Agency of Nigeria on Friday reports that the 185 troops began their pre-deployment training on January 6 at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, said the troops will be Nigeria’s Company 8 in the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau.

Buratai was represented by Maj.-Gen Kelvin Aligbe, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

Buratai said the graduation further confirmed the commitment of Nigeria to deploy quality peacekeepers as part of its contributions to the quest for global peace and security.

He explained that the pre-deployment training was aimed at refreshing and polishing their knowledge and expertise in peace support operation.

He said, “The training was to equip you with the requisite skills required to protect yourselves, ECOWAS Mission in Guinea, equipment and the citizens of Guinea Bissau your host nation while carrying out the mission’s mandate.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Breaking News: Suicide Bombers Hit Military Vehicle in Maiduguri
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Chibok Girls In The "Bermuda Triangle": Weakness And Culpability Of The Nigerian Military
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria's Descent Into Fascism (And Abacha-ism)
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Aircraft Carrying American Soldiers Crash Lands On Ugandan Highway
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Finally Clear Mubi Of Terrorists, Seek Civilian Cooperation
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Presidency Shops For Jega’s Replacement
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Traditional Medicine Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Shot Dead In Oyo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion On Volte Face Of Attorney-General On Amotekun By Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom To Leave European Union On January 31
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion The Real Amotekun Is Yet Ahead By Bunmi Makinwa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ondo Final Year Student For Forgery, Money Laundering
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Remands Pastor In Prison For N23m Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN To Stage Nationwide Protest On February 2, Accuses Government Of Complicity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Why Is Buhari Still Keeping Failed Service Chiefs? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Group Raises Funds To Help 12 Nigerians Stranded In Lebanon Return Home
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: The Sad Reality By Khalifa Musa Muhammad
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad