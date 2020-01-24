Plateau State Records Lassa Fever Cases

This was confirmed by Commissioner for Health in the state, Nimkong Ndam. He said three were undergoing treatment, one was discharged and the fifth person had just completed treatment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2020

Lassa Fever

 

Five persons have been discovered to have contracted the deadly Lassa Fever virus in Plateau State, News Agency of Nigeria, reports.

This was confirmed by Commissioner for Health in the state, Nimkong Ndam.

He said three were undergoing treatment, one was discharged and the fifth person had just completed treatment.

He said, “Health personnel are on ground to handle the situation and they have the required protective kits to wear while treating such cases.

“We are in contact with the hospitals in the state to address such cases promptly to curtail the spread of the disease.”

Ondo, Nasarawa, and Kano states are some of the places that have been hit by Lassa Fever in recent times.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Corona Virus: NCAA Warns Airlines On Importing Human Remains
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Terrorism: Over 13,000 Adamawa Residents Benefit From Free Medical Outreach
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Dies Of Lassa Fever In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Factsheets & Guides: What Is Ebola?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The Ebola Outbreak Has Proven Why Africa Will Likely Continue To Be Underdeveloped By Chinedu George Nnawetanma
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Illegal Guinean Miners Cause Ebola Scare In Northern Ghana
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Traditional Medicine Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Shot Dead In Oyo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion On Volte Face Of Attorney-General On Amotekun By Femi Falana
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Sports After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion The Real Amotekun Is Yet Ahead By Bunmi Makinwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: The Sad Reality By Khalifa Musa Muhammad
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom To Leave European Union On January 31
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN To Stage Nationwide Protest On February 2, Accuses Government Of Complicity
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ondo Final Year Student For Forgery, Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Is Buhari Still Keeping Failed Service Chiefs? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Agba Jalingo: Justice Shuaibu Receives Case File, Amobeda Boasts Of Stalling Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad