Plateau State Records Lassa Fever Cases

Lassa Fever

Five persons have been discovered to have contracted the deadly Lassa Fever virus in Plateau State, News Agency of Nigeria, reports.

This was confirmed by Commissioner for Health in the state, Nimkong Ndam.

He said three were undergoing treatment, one was discharged and the fifth person had just completed treatment.

He said, “Health personnel are on ground to handle the situation and they have the required protective kits to wear while treating such cases.

“We are in contact with the hospitals in the state to address such cases promptly to curtail the spread of the disease.”

Ondo, Nasarawa, and Kano states are some of the places that have been hit by Lassa Fever in recent times.