United Kingdom To Leave European Union On January 31

This follows the ratification of the Brexit bill approved by both the Houses of Commons and Lords by Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2020

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on January 31. 

This follows the ratification of the Brexit bill approved by both the Houses of Commons and Lords by Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will mark the cut-off from the EU with the issuance of commemorative coins and the chairing of a special cabinet meeting in England’s pro-Brexit North.

“At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it,” Johnson said after he had gotten both houses of the British parliament to ratify the withdrawal bill on Wednesday.

“Now we can put the rancour and division of the past three years behind us and focus on delivering a bright, exciting future.”

Analysts say Johnson is sacrificing the short term reality of a weaker UK economy to deliver on his promise of midwifing Brexit. 

The UK will now face the task of negotiating trade deals with countries individually, a journey it already started with the UK-Africa summit attended by Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Getting favourable trade deals from ex-colonies like Nigeria might not pose a serious problem, thanks to the UK export finance Scheme, which gives loans to importers in states like Nigeria to buy UK made products.

Britain is expected to find it hard to deal with the EU however, as it enters an unscripted economic relationship. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Transparency International Rating: Buhari Govt. Blames Obasanjo, Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International Ex-Pakistan Leader, Musharraf, Sentenced To Death
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Explains Why He Missed A Meeting On Boko Haram At The UN
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Nigeria Removed From Polio Endemic List, According To The World Health Organization
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Christianity Pope Francis Kicks Off First Visit To Africa In Kenya
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Arrested By Mexican Authorities
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Traditional Medicine Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Shot Dead In Oyo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion On Volte Face Of Attorney-General On Amotekun By Femi Falana
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Sports After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion The Real Amotekun Is Yet Ahead By Bunmi Makinwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: The Sad Reality By Khalifa Musa Muhammad
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN To Stage Nationwide Protest On February 2, Accuses Government Of Complicity
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ondo Final Year Student For Forgery, Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Is Buhari Still Keeping Failed Service Chiefs? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Agba Jalingo: Justice Shuaibu Receives Case File, Amobeda Boasts Of Stalling Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Court Remands Pastor In Prison For N23m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad