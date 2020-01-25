BREAKING: Leah Sheribu Gives Birth To Baby Boy For Boko Haram Commander After Being Forced To Convert To Islam

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2020


Leah Sheribu, a Christian girl kidnapped and held in Boko Haram captivity for over one year, has given birth to a baby boy. 

Leah was delivered of the baby a few weeks ago following her forceful marriage to a top Boko Haram commander, according to a reliable source close to the terror group. 

The source said Leah, who refused to renounce her Christian faith, was forced to accept Islam before being married to a top commander of the terror group. 

Leah was among dozens of girls seized from a school in Yobe State by Boko Haram fighters two years ago.

