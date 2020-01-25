FAAN Calls For Calm As Fire Is Detected On Lagos Airport Runway

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2020

Google

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has urged members of the public not to panic after fire was detected on one of the runways of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The fire on 36L was however, put under control by fire service at the airport and did not affect operations at the Lagos airport.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed the incident in a statement.

She said, “FAAN wishes to inform airlines operators other airport users that a bush fire incident has been reported around the RESA of 36L, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“Officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services are on ground and fire fighting is in progress.

“However, the incident did not affect flight operations as normal flight operations continues unhindered."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

